The internet has mixed reactions to new Earthworm Jim show
The internet doesn’t quite know what to make of the fact that a new Earthworm Jim animated TV series is in development.
Similar to the games, ’90s cartoon, and comics of the past, the upcoming show from Interplay Entertainment and APA will follow the adventures of the worm Jim, donning a futuristic robot suit and battling wrongdoers, according to Variety.
New characters will also reportedly be added to the series, in which our heroes navigate a galaxy full of different planets that are home to a different race of anthropomorphic animals in each. Jim’s mission: to find his mythical home among the stars, Earth.
The art style of the show does assume a more mature, atmospheric tone than the character’s previous iterations.
And it was clear from fan reactions, many people were excited about the project.
However, the revelation that the show will involve a whole different creative team than its original creator struck some as a deal-breaker.
In fact, the original creator of the character, Douglas Richard TenNapel, even chimed in to express his dissatisfaction.
However, there’s a little bit more going on under the surface here than you might realize, as TenNapel has come under heavy criticism over the years for controversial remarks about the LGBTQ community and issues, such as opposing same-sex marriage and intentionally misgendering a transgender journalist who criticized the Earthworm Jim videogame.
For some, TenNapel’s umbrage at the decision was something to celebrate.
In addition, some were simply celebrating the fact that this new iteration of the character won’t carry forward the arguably archaic views of his progenitor.
We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all the latest Earthworm Jim news, including when and where to watch the new show, just as soon as the information becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out the show’s official website: beyondthegroovy.com.