The internet has mixed reactions to new Earthworm Jim show

The internet doesn’t quite know what to make of the fact that a new Earthworm Jim animated TV series is in development.

Similar to the games, ’90s cartoon, and comics of the past, the upcoming show from Interplay Entertainment and APA will follow the adventures of the worm Jim, donning a futuristic robot suit and battling wrongdoers, according to Variety.

New characters will also reportedly be added to the series, in which our heroes navigate a galaxy full of different planets that are home to a different race of anthropomorphic animals in each. Jim’s mission: to find his mythical home among the stars, Earth.

The art style of the show does assume a more mature, atmospheric tone than the character’s previous iterations.

And it was clear from fan reactions, many people were excited about the project.

HOLY SHIT LETS GO EARTHWORM JIM! https://t.co/wdb3SIHM1n — Powdered Toast Man So12rovv (@So12rovv) November 19, 2021

The original Earthworm Jim cartoon was great. I have pretty high hopes for this one, it looks pretty sweet so far https://t.co/4l4xKSgGJ6 — Travis Rolstad (@Banditex22) November 19, 2021

However, the revelation that the show will involve a whole different creative team than its original creator struck some as a deal-breaker.

Well then what’s the point? I and a lot of people will be skipping then. Basically a different game with Earthworm Jim branding painted on top. — Franklin Rolands (@FranklinRolands) November 19, 2021

In fact, the original creator of the character, Douglas Richard TenNapel, even chimed in to express his dissatisfaction.

A whole new creative team that didn’t create the main characters. The bench is welcome to handle the rest. https://t.co/46Lx875dUz — Doug (Eternal Klay)TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) November 19, 2021

However, there’s a little bit more going on under the surface here than you might realize, as TenNapel has come under heavy criticism over the years for controversial remarks about the LGBTQ community and issues, such as opposing same-sex marriage and intentionally misgendering a transgender journalist who criticized the Earthworm Jim videogame.

For some, TenNapel’s umbrage at the decision was something to celebrate.

Cry harder, you homophobic little shit pic.twitter.com/0ChxWLH9Ql — Jennifer/Aster Unkle (@jbu3) November 19, 2021

In addition, some were simply celebrating the fact that this new iteration of the character won’t carry forward the arguably archaic views of his progenitor.

Earthworm Jim has officially grown stronger than his creator https://t.co/b4HzrWDHug pic.twitter.com/MxtRYLm71z — Quetzalcoatl (The Dead Forest Incident 🗡🔥) (@QuetzacoatlKing) November 19, 2021

ah i see the creator was transphobic and has no involvement at all in this project. cool!! — hallie 💌✂️🦠 (@hccupit) November 19, 2021

We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all the latest Earthworm Jim news, including when and where to watch the new show, just as soon as the information becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out the show’s official website: beyondthegroovy.com.