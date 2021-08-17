The Internet Is Going Wild Over Star Wars: Visions Voice Cast
Lucasfilm and Disney Plus are launching a brand new Star Wars animated series next month, and it’s set to be a ground-breaking entry in the saga. Star Wars: Visions – the franchise’s first ever anime – is an anthology show that comes from seven of the best anime studios around, including Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, and Science SARU. And if that wasn’t enough of a reason to watch, its star-studded voice cast has just been announced.
Along with a new trailer that landed online today, Lucasfilm confirmed the full cast for the English dub. The show features a surprising amount of A-list stars across its nine episodes, including Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung, Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Karen Fukuhara, David Harbour, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, and Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.
As you’d expect, fans are going wild over the news on social media, and the hype for Visions has now gone through the roof.
Henry Golding and Star Wars lovers, your time is now.
You have our attention.
General Grievous approves.
Visions will be released with both the English dub and a Japanese dub. A lot of anime fans generally prefer to listen to the Japanese dub with English subtitles to get the full anime experience, but in this case, folks are feeling very conflicted.
The old dub vs sub debate continues.
But, hey, why not just watch both versions?
Visions is exactly what this franchise needs.
Visions won’t be as constrained by official canon as other Star Wars projects, hence opening episode The Duel, which is pitched as a reimagining of the saga as inspired by Japanese folklore. Other episodes meanwhile will neatly fit into the timeline. For instance, the intriguing finale, The Ninth Jedi, promises to explore what happens to the Jedi Knights after The Rise of Skywalker.
Star Wars: Visions will launch, with all episodes premiering at once, in just over a month’s time on Wednesday, September 22nd.