The Internet Is Going Wild Over Star Wars: Visions Voice Cast

Lucasfilm and Disney Plus are launching a brand new Star Wars animated series next month, and it’s set to be a ground-breaking entry in the saga. Star Wars: Visions – the franchise’s first ever anime – is an anthology show that comes from seven of the best anime studios around, including Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, and Science SARU. And if that wasn’t enough of a reason to watch, its star-studded voice cast has just been announced.

Along with a new trailer that landed online today, Lucasfilm confirmed the full cast for the English dub. The show features a surprising amount of A-list stars across its nine episodes, including Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung, Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Karen Fukuhara, David Harbour, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, and Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.

As you’d expect, fans are going wild over the news on social media, and the hype for Visions has now gone through the roof.

Simu Liu, Neil Patrick Harris, David Harbour and Henry Golding all being part of star wars visions?!?!?! AHHHHH — alexis 🦋✨ (@theriseofren) August 17, 2021

Henry Golding and Star Wars lovers, your time is now.

HENRY GOLDING AND STAR WARS YOU’RE FUCKING LYING I’M GONNA COMBUST I’M NOT OKAY https://t.co/QQmKzh7KDw — kelly (@AMYAD4MS) August 17, 2021

You have our attention.

You have my attention https://t.co/5y8Ci03Czh — SOUL aka SoulEmbrace2010 (@soulembrace2010) August 17, 2021

General Grievous approves.

That cast is simply incredible 😍 pic.twitter.com/MEkotmkwOo — 💙LOVE&THUNDER⚡ (@Igorcio147) August 17, 2021

Visions will be released with both the English dub and a Japanese dub. A lot of anime fans generally prefer to listen to the Japanese dub with English subtitles to get the full anime experience, but in this case, folks are feeling very conflicted.

Shit. Now I can't decide if I should watch it in Japanese or English https://t.co/MEnBOIxseP — 321GameTime (@321gametimee) August 17, 2021

The old dub vs sub debate continues.

Bruh now i gotta debate between watching the sub or the dub lmfao — Martin Camacho (@machocamacho03) August 17, 2021

But, hey, why not just watch both versions?

(still gonna listen to the sub though) https://t.co/Op7bcPCYLZ — Zach Leslie (@thezachleslie) August 17, 2021

Visions is exactly what this franchise needs.

There are so many amazing names on here and I don’t even know where to begin. Star Wars: Visions is exactly what this franchise needed and I couldn’t be more excited!!!! pic.twitter.com/Blz6fwaNAH — Braddington (@bradwhipple) August 17, 2021

Visions won’t be as constrained by official canon as other Star Wars projects, hence opening episode The Duel, which is pitched as a reimagining of the saga as inspired by Japanese folklore. Other episodes meanwhile will neatly fit into the timeline. For instance, the intriguing finale, The Ninth Jedi, promises to explore what happens to the Jedi Knights after The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: Visions will launch, with all episodes premiering at once, in just over a month’s time on Wednesday, September 22nd.