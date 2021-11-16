The Internet Loves Patrick Star’s Imagined Death Note Cameo

The internet is going crazy over an imagined cameo of starfish Patrick Star from Bikini Bottom making his way onto the beloved anime Death Note in an iconic scene from the series.

The scene in question has Patrick fulfilling the role of L, who in the series is confronting the character Light about whether or not he’s the vigilante known as Kira following a tennis match. The fan-edited clip was a hit on Twitter, garnering 1 million views in about a day for juxtaposing the lighthearted world of SpongeBob SquarePants with the decidedly more macabre Death Note.

Patrick, do you know that gods of death love apples? pic.twitter.com/LSXyPXMT49 — strong_don_chad (@strong_don_chad) November 15, 2021

One fan even made another anime connection to the cutesy ocean dwellers with a similar scene from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Solid 5 years between them… This can't be a coincidence pic.twitter.com/Q3JvigwEdc — Josh Whelan (@matrixman124) November 15, 2021

Others speculated about how Patrick might keep his wits about him to survive the Death Note.

How he’s gonna survive the Death Note pic.twitter.com/DLH7hqYKzj — Doug-handle (@arthandle) November 16, 2021

Still others may have gone a little overboard with the lore in general, with one user going so far as to say that the Death Note wouldn’t work on Patrick since he’s not human.

Mostly, fans were hoping that Patrick could somehow get out of the nasty situation.

Patrick really caught an L… pic.twitter.com/XeVXYDZiOh — Kenny McCormick stan account (@Skynard_Kynard) November 16, 2021

And even more Death Note X SpongeBob crossovers ensued.

In case you’re not already familiar, Death Note started out as a manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. It follows the story of Light Yagami, a teen genius who, upon discovering a mysterious notebook known as the Death Note, discovers that he has the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages.

Utilizing the godlike vigilante alias of Kira, Light proceeds to carry out a worldwide massacre of individuals he deems immoral in order to create a crime-free society. L, reimagined in the viral clip as Patrick, plays an enigmatic detective leading an elite police force trying to apprehend him.

SpongeBob SquarePants follows the seemingly wholesome adventures of underwater pals SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy the Squirrel, and company as they engage in catching jellyfish, singing songs, and doing karate. However, it may surprise you to know that the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, originally envisioned each of the main characters representing one of the seven deadly sins. Guess the show really does have more in common with Death Note than it first appears.