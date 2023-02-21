‘The Last of Us’ is top-tier television, but one heinous problem lingers

The Last of Us has already gone down in history as one of the greatest video game adaptations of all time, and could very well go down in even more history as the first video game adaptation to nab itself an Emmy or two. Indeed, The Last of Us is rightfully flying high and shows no signs of slowing down.

But this show, like all mere mortals, is not beyond critique. For all the pulse-pounding tension, delectable practical effects, and the overwhelming payoffs that have come from the creative liberties taken for the show, The Last of Us, particularly the most recent episode, “Kin,” still refuses to escape from one of the most revolting issues plaguing television today, and the folks at r/ThelastofusHBOseries have united to voice their judgement of such a wicked trend.

Indeed, the portrayal in “Kin” of Tommy and Maria in a relationship was no doubt a surefire stomach-churner for viewers who are sick and tired of having the straight agenda shoved down their throats, many of whom seemed to populate the comments.

Indeed, it was an episode that seemed to result in tragedy for a good many families as well, with responders opening up about their children and loved ones becoming brainwashed by the bombardment of heterosexuality.

And while The Last of Us has done its best to keep their programming appropriate — namely in the form of “Long, Long Time” — Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have a lot of inner work to do if they’re going to keep introducing such dangerous ideas to good people who just want a politics-free, zombie-killing, Emmy-worthy drama.

If this is what’s considered acceptable content now, we weep for humanity; in fact, perhaps we’d be better off in a Last of Us-style apocalypse if this is what HBO Max has the freedom to subject us to otherwise.

The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing every Sunday until the season’s conclusion on March 12. A second season has been announced.

Note: This is satirical. The notion of any agenda for any sexuality is completely insane, as these responders are very blatantly aware.