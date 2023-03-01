‘The Mandalorian’ fans convinced season 3 premiere just set up ‘Ahsoka’ in a sneaky way

The Mandalorian season three is finally here to kickstart what should be another banner year for the live-action Star Wars universe. While Disney Plus’ flagship series is a huge draw for Grogu-loving audiences on its own, don’t forget that there’s plenty more where this came from on its way, including the long-awaited Ahsoka spinoff, starring Rosario Dawson as the Togrutan heroine.

While this Wednesday’s Mandalorian season premiere was a mostly standalone affair, skipping a big reveal like Boba Fett’s return in season two’s opener, Star Wars fans are nevertheless convinced it slipped in a key bit of Ahsoka foreshadowing in what might be its standout sequence. The scene where Baby Yoda watches in awe as Din Djarin’s ship passes through hyperspace was the visual highlight of the week, especially as it featured the first appearance of a Star Wars species in live-action.

During a Reddit chat about the episode, Star Wars Rebels viewers reacted with excitement at the glimpse of purrgil, a race of space whales which have a tendency to follow the flight paths of starships and were previously added to canon in that animated series.

Rebels fans will remember that Ezra Bridger developed a telepathic connection with purrgil, something that could be explored further when the missing Jedi makes a comeback in Ahsoka.

Was this just a brief tease at the purrgil ahead of a proper Ahsoka-establishing role later on?

Not that anyone wants another Book of Boba Fett situation on our hands…

Although now, folks are wondering how common purrgil sightings really are in the galaxy’s spaceways.

Watch out for further potential Ahsoka set-up as The Mandalorian season three continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.