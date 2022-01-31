It wouldn’t be an overstatement to suggest that the timely return of Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett essentially saved the show from a looming slog. Now, to celebrate this occasion, which has unsurprisingly generated a ton of hype on social media, Lucasfilm has released a new batch of posters that highlight the important characters in “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.”

Other characters have received the same treatment with every episode, though so far, the inclusion of none has had as much of an impact on the series as Djarin has, not to mention that he himself is currently a main player in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars canon, or more specifically, the so-called Mandoverse.

In an episode of The Book of Boba Fett that ironically didn’t include Boba Fett, Pedro Pascal once again shines as everyone’s favorite Foundling-turned-bounty-hunter. What’s more, the character is likely to make another appearance again as early as this week’s “Chapter 6,” and even if not then, he’ll definitely be there to lend a hand to Boba when he goes against the Pyke Syndicate.

For now, bask in the glory of the Mandalorian wielding the Darksaber in these newly released character posters that also showcase the Armorer and Tatooinian mechanic Peli Motto.

The Mandalorian Returns In 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Character Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

While it goes without saying that we haven’t seen the last of either the Armorer or Peli Motto, the two will probably sit the last couple of Book of Boba Fett episodes out and instead reprise their roles in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.