‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 is so epic Pedro Pascal worried for Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s health

The fast-upcoming season of Disney Plus’ hit Star Wars property The Mandalorian may be the biggest and best installment yet according to star Pedro Pascal. If fact, the newest installment in the saga of bounty hunter Din Djarin may be so epic that Pascal got a little worried that creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni might end up in the hospital.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Pascal shared a few hints of what fans can expect in the new season, due out on March 1. This season will focus more on the Mandalorians than ever before and audiences can probably count on having more than a few threads from series like the Clone Wars and Rebels being weaved into the ongoing story of Djarin and his young (well, for a 50-year-old) ward, Grogu.

Pascal promises that the season will be epic in a way that goes above and beyond even most Star Wars titles stating that the show has evolved to a point where he was legitimately concerned for the health of its creators. “Favreau and Dave Filoni started with season one, went into all of the surprises of season two, bridged season two and season three with the Book of Boba Fett, and continued to expand on the world,” Pascal told Digital Spy.

He added “I remember checking in with them and just asking, “Are you guys, okay?” because season three is so epic that you’ve got to wonder how overworked they are.” Fans only have to sweat out less than two days before they can start to experience the epic-ness. The Mandalorian season three begins airing on March 1.