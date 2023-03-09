‘The Mandalorian’ star addresses Bo-Katan’s plans for the Darksaber

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season three.

Chapter 18 of The Mandalorian showcased Bo-Katan’s skill with the darksaber, which is interesting since season two revealed that she can’t wield the weapon unless she won it in battle. And while there is debate about whether this female Mandalorian has a legitimate claim to the weapon, actress Katee Sackhoff shared details of Bo-Katan will fight to wield the weapon.

In an interview with Deadline, the actress talked about Bo-Katan’s motives for season three. This character was first introduced in the series back in season two, with the goal to take back Mandalore. But due to Din Djarin defeating Moff Gideon in season two, she couldn’t claim the weapon which led to her followers leaving her to become mercenaries.

In her interview, she revealed that Bo-Katan has no reason to fight Din, but still doesn’t know if she still respects him. But at the same time, she revealed that she might not have any plans to fight against Mando to take back the sword since she no longer wants to fight her people anymore. She learned that fighting other Mandalorians has not worked, which may a role in why she has no interest to take back the darksaber.

“This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She’s fought forever and she realizes that doesn’t work. You can’t continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din — I don’t know if I’ll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him — but she doesn’t not. He’s done nothing. If didn’t have the darksaber, he’s done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she’s not going to fight her people anymore. She’s not going to fight someone who she doesn’t have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she’s at right now, every direction she’s done before didn’t work before. That’s what she’s trying to figure out.”

While Sackhoff knows that Bo-Katan has no plans to challenge Din for the weapon, she is aware that The Mandalorian is trying to get rid of it. But at the same time, she respects “what the darksaber stands for” hence why she chose not to take it when it was offered to her back at the end of season two.

“She does and she also respects what the darksaber stands for. She doesn’t necessarily think he’s old school as much as she thinks he’s a religious fanatic. “He’s trying to get rid of it at the beginning of the season; he’s trying to give it away for sure.”

Even if Bo-Katan feels like she isn’t worthy to claim the weapon, it was seen in the show that she’s skilled at it. But due to her respect for Mandalore folklore and the stories surrounding their history and culture, it could make sense why she declined to keep it. But based on what was seen near the end of this week’s episode and how a mythosaur woke up in her presence, perhaps Bo-Katan is destined to be the next ruler of Mandalore without needing a weapon. She just doesn’t know it yet.