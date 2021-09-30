The Mandalorian Star Hypes The Book Of Boba Fett

Ming-Na Wen has been a hugely valuable addition to the Disney Plus Star Wars sandbox, with the actress bringing her winning blend of steely determination and natural badassery to the role of Fennec Shand. Equal parts ass-kicker and tightly-coiled ball of barely-contained fury, the stoic bounty hunter has provided an excellent foil to The Mandalorian‘s disparate band of rogues and thieves so far.

The 57 year-old is taking second billing to Temuera Morrison in The Book of Boba Fett, the spinoff series that was confirmed for a December 29 premiere yesterday. The dynamic duo are poised to take Tatooine’s criminal underworld by storm, and we’re already feeling sorry for anyone who gets in their way.

Following the reveal of the premiere date, which also coincided with the unveiling of the first poster and plot details, Wen took to social media and hyped up The Book of Boba Fett‘s upcoming debut, as you can see below.

Fennec Shand has already crossed over into the world of The Bad Batch after making two appearances in the animated hit, and The Book of Boba Fett will see her become more embedded in the Star Wars mythology than ever before. Her seven-season run as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Melinda May proved she’s no slouch in the action hero department, and she’ll make for an imposing second-in-command to the iconic titular bounty hunter.