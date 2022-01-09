‘The Matrix Resurrections’ estimated to lose Warner Bros. $100 million

Even though several titles have broken the mold to find major box office success since the onset of the pandemic, the number of bombs is dangerously close to equaling the amount of surefire hits.

For every Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, No Time to Die, Dune, or Fast & Furious 9 that brings in big bucks, there’s a Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Tenet, or Raya and the Last Dragon that fails to turn a single penny of profit in theaters.

We can add The Matrix Resurrections to that list, too, with the HBO Max hybrid barely scraping past $100 million globally since hitting the big screen and streaming on December 22, not ideal when the sci-fi actioner’s budget is estimated to be hovering around the $190 million mark.

When you factor in the additional costs incurred by marketing, promotion, and distribution, it does not paint a pretty financial picture. As per World of Reel, Resurrections could end up in the red to the tune of at least $100 million by the time the dust settles, so you get why neither director Lana Wachowski or star Keanu Reeves have hardly been clamoring to state their desire for additional sequels.