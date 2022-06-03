The MCU’s two newest heroines unite in ‘Ms. Marvel’ red carpet premiere pic

Marvel’s latest TV series, Ms. Marvel, is set to premiere on Disney Plus in less than a week. Ahead of its streaming debut, the show had its world premiere this Thursday, with the red carpet event attended by some of the MCU’s finest. And this meant that we kind of got our first crossover for Kamala Khan as franchise newcomer Iman Vellani posed with the MCU’s other newest heroine in a fan-pleasing pic.

As shared on the latter actress’ Instagram Story, the photo sees Vellani embracing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez on the premiere’s red carpet. Just like the Kamala actress, Gomez is likewise set to be a major face in the Marvel saga going forward, following her introduction as the reality-hopping America Chavez in the recent Sam Raimi sequel.

One new hero welcomes another on the red carpet (📸 via Xochitl Gomez) pic.twitter.com/NEj6jDhuiC — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) June 3, 2022

With Vellani currently aged 19 and Gomez being just 16, the duo are among the youngest performers to have major roles in the MCU. Their arrival in the franchise is coming at a time when the studio is really going all in on setting up the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as the majority of Phase Four projects released to date have introduced some kind of teen and/or legacy character, e.g. Wanda’s twin sons, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, and Kid Loki.

Will we ever see Kamala and America team up on screen? It’s feasible. We know that the MCU is building up to the formation of the Young Avengers, a team that Miss Chavez is typically a card-carrying member of. Kamala is less associated with the group, however. Plus, she’s already about to become one third of The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Photon, when that movie comes out next summer. Who knows what lies ahead, but we eagerly await Gomez’s next appearance as America.

Ms. Marvel lands on Disney Plus next Wednesday, June 8.