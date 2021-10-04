The Most Popular Anime On Netflix Is A Surprise Hit

If you haven’t caught wind of the fact that Netflix is home to some incredible anime you’ve been missing out! Beastars, Devilman Crybaby, and The Way of the Househusband are all shows that only appear on the platform and are absolutely worth watching. Still, it seems a new anime is suddenly dominating the platform.

According to stats from FlixPatrol, Baki Hanma isn’t only the most popular anime on Netflix, but the seventh most popular show on its entire platform, beating out massive TV hits like Seinfeld and Lucifer.

“To gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained.” Synopsis from Netflix

What makes this interesting is that it’s not a brand new anime — Baki Hanma is actually the 4th season of the Baki series in general. Anyone who enjoys battle shonen shows are sure to find it enjoyable as it seems to be a strong enough story to even stand out on its own without prior seasons with the streaming numbers it’s showing.

Anime fans should be sure to check it out on Netflix.