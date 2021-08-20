The My Hero Academia Dub Is Going On Hiatus

With My Hero Academia recently announcing that season 5 would cover the My Villain Academia arc, fans have been extremely excited for the future of the series. Unfortunately, it looks like fans who enjoy watching the English dub of the show might be waiting a little bit longer for an upcoming episode.

The official My Hero Academia account on Twitter said announced that the English dub will be on hiatus for the weekend, with Episode 107 now airing on August 28th, 2021.

Heads up, heroes! My Hero Academia Season 5 English dub will be taking a break this weekend.



Episode 107 will now launch on Saturday 8/28.



(The subbed episode will launch as scheduled this weekend.) — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) August 19, 2021

To anyone bummed out by the missing episode, it will still air with subtitles for those who just can’t wait for more My Hero Academia.