The rumored release for the $300 million spiritual successor to a pair of TV classics reborn on Netflix came and went with nobody noticing

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks partnering up to oversee a World War II epic boasts a 100 percent track record of success and instant classic status, with Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific all existing as indisputable greats when it comes to riveting stories set during the conflict.

The latter two have even been experiencing a massive uptick in popularity on Netflix recently after the HBO originals became the latest pair of high-profile titles to migrate over to the rival streaming service, which inevitably saw both of them become two of the most-watched titles among subscribers around the world.

Screengrab via Apple TV Plus

Curiously, though, the renewed buzz around Band of Brothers and The Pacific has seen everyone overlook the rumored release date for its spiritual successor being completely bypassed after it came and went without anybody noticing. It might be an Apple TV original, but with Spielberg and Hanks executive producing and a reported price tag of a cool $300 million, Masters of the Air is hardly an intimate drama.

Back in mid-July, the show’s IMDb page mysteriously updated to list a September 20 premiere, which was a long time coming considering principal photography wrapped in 2021, with several cast members including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa much bigger stars now than they were then.

And yet, where is it? We haven’t heard an official peep from Apple as to when we should expect Masters of the Air to premiere, and you’d imagine it’s got to be nearly done two years on from wrapping. Apple might be wise to capitalize on the renewed interest in Spielberg/Hanks collaborations set during WWII, but as of yet we’ve got no idea when it’s scheduled to arrive.