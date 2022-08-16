‘The Sandman’ supporters agree on the show’s biggest crime

The first season of Netflix’s The Sandman has been a bigger success than the streamer could’ve dreamed. Not only did it open at number one in 89 countries across the globe, the adaptation of the seminal DC comics saga has been acclaimed by critics, with many fans now ranking it up there with the best comic book TV shows around.

Nevertheless, Sandman supporters have unanimously agreed on the series’ biggest crime which they’re definitely hoping will be fixed next time around. Specifically, it’s the way season one delivers the wonderful casting of Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death of the Endless, the surprisingly kind and upbeat sister of Dream (Tom Sturridge), and only features her in a single episode.

Twitch streamer Jon Risinger went viral when he pointed out, “How is [Neil Gaiman going to give us Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death but only give us one episode with her in Sandman? Criminal.”

How is @neilhimself going to give us Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death but only give us one episode with her in Sandman? Criminal. pic.twitter.com/6vw1LVgHic — Jon Risinger (@JonRisinger) August 15, 2022

The Cruella and The Good Place star appears in episode seven, “The Sound of Her Wings”, as Morpheus spends some time with his sister while she walks the Earth shepherding the dead into the afterlife. It’s easily the most moving installment of the season, especially coming after the horrifying sixth episode, and Howell-Baptiste’s winning performance steals the show.

Death’s minor role in this opening run is only a consequence of it closely following the source material, however. So rest assured, we should be treated to more of Howell-Baptiste next time around. Creator and EP Neil Gaiman already warned the actress this role would follow her around for the rest of her life, as Death is a character that means so much to people, and we’re already starting to see that after just one episode.

The 10-part first season of The Sandman is streaming on Netflix now. A second season has yet to be officially greenlit.