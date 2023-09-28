The second of two sequels to a $225 million Marvel masterpiece might just be morphing into an unexpected ‘Avengers’ event

“When are the Avengers reassembling?” is possibly the biggest question plaguing the Multiverse Saga to date, but in close second place is the related mystery “When are the Young Avengers going to assemble for the first time?” Marvel has been planting members of the team all over the place for the past half a decade, but we’ve still yet to get any kind of official announcement of a Young Avengers vehicle. So that’s why a new rumor of a heavily rumored Disney Plus spinoff potentially morphing into such a project is so intriguing.

Despite not being confirmed by the studio, Vision Quest — a WandaVision spinoff set to bring back Paul Bettany as White Vision — has long been considered to be 100% happening by the Marvel fandom at large. However, the latest developments indicate that it’s no longer a thing, thanks to WV and Agatha showrunner Jac Schaeffer, not to mention other members of the crew, removing the series from their WGA profiles. Perhaps Marvel decided against making a second off-shoot of the Elizabeth Olsen superhero sitcom, which cost $25 million per episode, or maybe it has just taken on a different form.

Image via X/Twitter

According to scooper CWGST, Vision Quest has been retooled into a project called “Children’s Crusade.” This is a name that will instantly interest those who know their comics as it recalls Avengers: The Children’s Crusade, in which Billy/Wiccan and Tommy/Speed reunite with their long-lost mother Scarlet Witch in the wake of the infamous House of M event. It’s easy to see how the MCU take on this tale could play out, with Wanda’s breakdown in Doctor Strange 2 replacing HoM and Billy is all but confirmed to be resurrected in Agatha, probably played by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke.

Obviously, we’re also desperate to know what became of White Vision, but if we had to choose, having the Young Avengers finally come together would be higher up our list of priorities. We’ve spent a lot of time with Bettany in the MCU, after all, so maybe it’s finally time to let the kids have their chance in the limelight already.