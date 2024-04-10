'Shōgun' miniseries
via Hulu
Category:
TV
News

The shocking ‘Shogun’ episode 8 ending, explained

Everyone is just looking for an excuse to seppuku themselves in 'Shogun.'
Image of Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:07 pm

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Shogun episode 8, “The Abyss of Life”

Recommended Videos

The recent Shogun episode ended with a jaw-dropping revelation about Lord Toranaga and his loyal general and close friend, Toda Hiromatsu.

As the episode progressed toward its explosive ending, Toranaga gave his adversaries more and more signs of his defeated spirit. The would-be Shogun first refused to appear for his own son’s funeral, which caused a bit of outrage among the Edo generals. He then made it clear to Hiromatsu, Mariko, and Father Alvito that he had no intentions of fighting Ishido, nor swaying Lady Ochiba to his cause.

As more people among Toranaga’s trusted advisors and servants came to terms with their lord’s evident submission, dissent began to grow in Edo. John Blackthorne even took the opportunity to go behind Toranaga’s back and make a deal with Kashigi Yabushige, which he refused out of fear.

In the episode’s final moments, Hiromatsu confronted Toranaga in front of all the other generals and Hatamotos, and when Toranaga would not be swayed, he decided to perform seppuku and kill himself. But why did Hiromatsu have to kill himself and what does that mean for Toranaga’s cause?

Why did Hiromatsu kill himself in Shogun?

shogun fx
Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga’s closest friend and ally, in ‘Shogun’ / Photo via FX

As Toranaga revealed to Mariko at the end, this was all a ploy to make Ishido believe that Toranaga has been wholly defeated. Revealing his intentions to Father Alvito would work to persuade Osaka, but Toranaga knew that it wouldn’t be enough to make his secret plan work. That’s why he had to stage an open confrontation with his generals, in the hope of leading a few of them to perform seppuku.

As Shogun‘s creator Justin Marks recently explained during FX’s official podcast, however, Toranaga wasn’t counting on Hiromatsu to pay that ultimate price.

There’s a great moment in the scene between Toranaga and Hiromatsu where Toranaga turns to Hiromatsu in shock because he did not intend for Hiromatsu to do this. And I don’t think Hiromatsu knew that Toranaga wanted these generals to commit seppuku in order to show his enemies that he had surrendered and truly given up and that he has no hope.

Marks also revealed that Hiromatsu was looking to spare the lives of the generals and sacrifice himself instead, even if he wasn’t quite sure about what Toranaga was playing at. As for Toranaga, well, he finally got what he wished for, though the question is: Will it be enough to turn the course of this conflict in the last two episodes?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Matt Gaetz
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article A single ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak just sent James Gunn scrabbling to redo all his plans for the DCU’s Batman
Deadpool/Batman: The Animated Series artwork
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
A single ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak just sent James Gunn scrabbling to redo all his plans for the DCU’s Batman
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Mark Hamill announces that he will not be voting for the Jabba the Hutt of politics this November
Mark Hamill smiling delightedly next to a Trump-themed Jabba the Hut
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Mark Hamill announces that he will not be voting for the Jabba the Hutt of politics this November
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The teacher is being called a victim’: Mother reports teacher for sending inappropriate texts to sixth-grade girls, but school labels them ‘suspects’
Screenshots via TikTok user Shasty Leah
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The teacher is being called a victim’: Mother reports teacher for sending inappropriate texts to sixth-grade girls, but school labels them ‘suspects’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Matt Gaetz
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article A single ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak just sent James Gunn scrabbling to redo all his plans for the DCU’s Batman
Deadpool/Batman: The Animated Series artwork
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
A single ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak just sent James Gunn scrabbling to redo all his plans for the DCU’s Batman
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Mark Hamill announces that he will not be voting for the Jabba the Hutt of politics this November
Mark Hamill smiling delightedly next to a Trump-themed Jabba the Hut
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Mark Hamill announces that he will not be voting for the Jabba the Hutt of politics this November
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The teacher is being called a victim’: Mother reports teacher for sending inappropriate texts to sixth-grade girls, but school labels them ‘suspects’
Screenshots via TikTok user Shasty Leah
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The teacher is being called a victim’: Mother reports teacher for sending inappropriate texts to sixth-grade girls, but school labels them ‘suspects’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 10, 2024
Author
Jonathan Wright
Jonathan is a religious consumer of movies, TV shows, video games, and speculative fiction. And when he isn't doing that, he likes to write about them. He can get particularly worked up when talking about 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'A Song of Ice and Fire' or any work of high fantasy, come to think of it.