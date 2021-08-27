The Walking Dead And Knives Out Stars Join Netflix’s Wednesday

Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday, a new teen drama starring the Addams Family’s misanthropic daughter, has rounded out its cast with the addition of 10 new regulars. Jenna Ortega (You, Yes Day) is starring in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luiz Guzman appearing as her parents Morticia and Gomez. Now, Deadline has announced who will be joining them, including The Walking Dead‘s Thora Birch and Knives Out‘s Riki Lindhome.

Wednesday is a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” series following Ortega’s heroine’s school life at Nevermore Academy. As well as dealing with her emerging psychic powers, Wednesday will have to thwart a monstrous killing spree and solve a supernatural mystery that connects to her parents’ youths 25 years ago. Tim Burton will direct all episodes, with Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serving as showrunners.

Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) plays Tyler Galpin, a resident of the sleepy nearby town of Jericho who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday. He has a troubled relationship with his father, Sheriff Donovan Galpin, who has a deep-seated grudge against Gomez. Mank star Jamie McShane plays Donovan.

Georgie Farmer (The Evermoor Chronicles) portrays Ajax Petropolus, a shy Nevermore student who also happens to be a Gorgon. Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) is Eugene Otinger, president of the school’s bee-keeping club. Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) is Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s sunny, Californian werewolf roommate.

Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s) is Yoko Tanaka, a vampire and one of Nevermore’s most popular kids, along with siren Bianca Barclay, who’s played by Joy Sunday (Dear White People). Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) is Xavier Thorpe, a wealthy, supernaturally artistic student.

Thora Birch is Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore. Last but not least, Riki Lindhome plays Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jericho’s resident therapist who takes a keen interest in her newest patient, Wednesday.

With Wednesday shooting now, there’s a decent chance it could debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.