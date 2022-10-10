The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight.

With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.

On Reddit, one of the most popular reaction posts for episode eight is calling Considine’s performance in House of the Dragon an “all-time” great, that just keeps getting “better and better.” The over 18 thousand upvotes the publication has received seem to indicate there are more than a few people completely in agreement.

User LoretiTV is already calling for an Emmy award for the show’s protagonist. House of the Dragon‘s predecessor (in real-time, not in the story world) Game of Thrones managed to achieve a historical 59 wins at TV’s most prestigious awards ceremony — could its prequel be about to follow in its footsteps?

The comment section seems to think so. One user enthusiastically proclaims, “God save the King, what an incredible performance! That walk alone in the Royal hall is Emmy-worthy really.” Another goes as far as calling Considine their “favorite performance in the tv universe.”

In general, fans of the HBO production are praising both the show and the actor’s achievements in generating some of the season’s most powerful and emotional scenes over the past episode, particularly that mythical walk up to the iron throne. One Redditor dared to call it “the best scene in the GoT universe so far,” and one of the best in television history. Those are some serious compliments.

Sadly, it looks like this will be the last time fans get to see Paddy Considine in House of the Dragon since King Viserys I Targaryen officially passed away at the end of episode eight, after a misdirect three episodes earlier.

Regardless, in the eyes of his fans, the British actor’s performance was enough to make him the worthy winner of all the television awards.

Follow season one of House of the Dragon all the way to the finish line when the last two episodes reach HBO MAX on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.