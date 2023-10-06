‘The Wheel of Time’ season 2 ending, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time season 2 and its finale.

Today marked another ending for this turning of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. The forces of Light, led by Rand al’Thor and his Two Rivers kin, squared off against the Forsaken and the Seanchan invaders, but the ultimate victory — if it could be called that — came at a very high cost.

As you’ll remember, the penultimate outing last week ended with Moiraine, Rand, and Lanfear going into the Ways to make their way to Falme. At the same time, Perrin and Aviendha also made their way to the city, while Mat Cauthon was tortured by the leader of the Forsaken, Ishamael.

In the first moments of this finale, Lanfear takes Rand to Falme and the Whitecloaks arrive to attack the Seanchan invaders. A fight ensues, where the Seanchan use their slave female channelers to tip the battle to their advantage. Rand al’Thor arrives at the Tower and kills their leader Turak, while Egwene manages to overpower her suldam captor and kill her.

Elsewhere, Mat Cauthon is faced with a choice; whether to succumb to desire and pick up the Shadar Logoth dagger again, or leave it behind. Mat chooses a third option, turning the dagger into a makeshift spear without touching it. He then makes his way to the Tower, where he’s reunited with Perrin and the rest of the fighters from Fal Dara.

In the final confrontation, Mat blows into the Horn of Valere and summons the heroes of ages. He leads them in the skirmish against the Seanchan, using their unnatural abilities to win the battle. Ishamael confronts Rand and Egwene at the top of the Tower. They’re then joined by Mat, who mistakenly wounds Rand with the Shadar Logoth dagger. Ishamael attempts to kill them, but Egwene stands her ground until Nynaeve and Elayne and Perrin arrive at the scene. Together, the six of them overwhelm Ishamael. Rand infuses his heron-marked blade with the One Power and rams it through Ishamael’s heart, killing the Forsaken for good.

Moiraine then uses a weave of fire to proclaim Rand al’Thor as the Dragon Reborn across the skies of Falme, fulfilling the first of the Prophecies of the Dragon, also known to book fans as the Karaethon Cycle.

In relation to the second book, The Great Hunt, the show leaves every character roughly where they should be, though the events of the book unfold in a completely different manner. For instance, Egwene is freed by Nynaeve and Elayne, while the boys (Rand, Perrin, and Mat) lead the Heroes of the Horn against the entire Seanchan army on the open plain outside the city. Rand and Ishamael engage in a sword fight, and Rand ultimately manages to defeat him by surrendering to a technique called “Sheathing the sword,” which is essentially allowing your opponent to impale you and then using that opening to kill him while he’s vulnerable.

Still, The Wheel of Time show now has a foundation to build upon. The world recognizes Rand al’Thor as the Dragon Reborn, while the rest of the Forsaken are free. Next will be the quest for Callandor, the events surrounding the Stone of Tear, and the role the Aiel play in it all.

You can stream all eight episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 on Prime Video now.