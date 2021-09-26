The Witcher Fans Are Losing Their Minds After Major TUDUM Reveals

Netflix’s TUDUM event showcased some of the very best upcoming titles the platform has to offer, from a bruising fight sequence between Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Red Notice to confirmation that production on sequels to Extraction and Enola Holmes is set to begin in a matter of days.

However, if one project had to be declared the MVP of TUDUM, then it’s The Witcher. Henry Cavill dropped by to reward fans with a cavalcade of new footage and announcements, and the internet has taken the news exactly how you’d expect. As you can see from the reactions below, Twitter can barely contain its excitement over venturing to even more corners of the Continent.

Season 2 of The Witcher premieres on December 17th, and Cavill unveiled two new clips and a full-length trailer to increase the anticipation levels. We also saw a behind the scenes video from prequel series Blood Origin, before showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich popped up, saving the best for last.

Not only is Geralt of Rivia officially getting a third run of episodes, but a new animated feature film and a series aimed at children and families are additionally in development. That’s a whole lot of content, and The Witcher is well on its way to becoming Netflix’s undisputed marquee multimedia property.