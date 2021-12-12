‘The Witcher’ season 2 clip shows Ciri training in Kaer Morhen

We’re less than a week away from the premiere of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix and the streaming juggernaut is continuing to hype fans up by releasing little snippets from the upcoming chapter in the story of the White Wolf and his Child Surprise.

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re finally getting the long-awaited next season of The Witcher and the early reception has been extremely positive. In fact, most reviewers are claiming that this outing improves on almost every aspect of the original series.

And if that isn’t enough to excite fans, knowing that EP Lauren S. Hissrich and her team of writers are adapting the first novel in the saga, called Blood of Elves, should be enough to drive everyone over the edge with excitement.

After all, one of the main criticisms that audiences and critics alike leveled at the first run was the overly convoluted narrative that burned through a non-linear timeline. That’s all done with now, as Geralt and Ciri travel towards the former’s home castle of Kaer Morhen where the Child of the Elder Blood can take her first steps in becoming integrated into the Witcher’s life.

As if Netflix read every book reader’s mind, the official Twitter page for The Witcher has just shared a clip that shows Freya Allan’s Ciri practicing in Kaer Morhen’s courtyard while Geralt’s pals Lambert (Paul Bullion) and Coen (Yasen Atour) look on with curiosity.

Looks like you have chosen… wisely. Enjoy the first of many #Witchmas treats! pic.twitter.com/EO5qinveQX — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 12, 2021

From what the production company has already shown us, we can surmise that Geralt and Ciri make their way to the Witcher stronghold early on in season 2, but from there, anything could happen to the beloved monster-hunter and his ward.

The Witcher Season 2 will be available for streaming on December 17.