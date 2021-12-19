‘The Witcher’ star Henry Cavill wants the show to remain as loyal to the books as possible

The long-awaited second season of The Witcher is out now and fans have been basking in the next chapter in the story of the White Wolf and his ward Princess Cirilla.

So far, the reviews have been extremely positive and even audiences are applauding the show for another ambitious undertaking. Indeed, this outing has benefited greatly from a much more linear narrative and a ton of screentime to delve deeper into the dynamic between each set of characters, namely Geralt and Ciri, who didn’t get any chance to bond in the first series.

It hasn’t all been roses, of course, as many fans have also criticized season 2 for deviating from the source material and in some cases, inventing plot elements of its own. For instance, the entire struggle for Voleth Meir (aka the Deathless Mother) was something that showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team of writers came up with to have a prominent antagonistic figure for the story’s climax.

But whether you appreciate these changes or not, it seems that Henry Cavill himself is someone who advocates a policy of remaining loyal to the books as much as possible. Now, amid these new criticisms, some fans have shared a clip of the actor touching on this subject when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show last week.

Geralt And Ciri Look Fierce In New Poster For The Witcher Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Graham pokes fun at Cavill for his obsessive adhesion to the books and correcting people on set, and he replies: “I’m effusive about getting the… uh… being loyal to the source material. Let’s put it that way.” You can see the clip for yourself here.

Even if you’re uncertain how to feel about the live-action adaptation as a whole, there’s no denying that Cavill gives his all for The Witcher, and hopefully, that’ll be more than enough to see the Netflix show through to the end.