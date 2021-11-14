The Witcher Writer Leading Disney Plus Revival X-Men ’97

It’s been a long and winding process faced with rumor and conjecture at every turn, but Disney Plus Day finally confirmed that a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series was officially happening, and the key creatives for X-Men ’97 are slowly being unveiled.

Even though we’re not expecting it to be part of official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, What If…? producer and the studio’s Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum will be steering the ship from behind the scenes, and many of the major players have extensive experience in the animated realm.

Disney May Be Gearing Up For X-Men: The Animated Series Sequel 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Beau DeMayo has now been confirmed as lead writer and executive producer of X-Men ’97, having previously penned the screenplay for Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and contributed to the first season of the live-action show. He’s a noted fan of classic Disney animation after voicing his desire to tackle a Gargoyles reboot in the past, so he seems like a solid fit for the role.

The internet was thrilled to hear that the long-held dream of seeing the animated favorite is returning to our screens with brand new episodes, and the period-set X-Men ’97 marks new ground for both Disney Plus and Marvel given that it’s a reinvention of an existing property as opposed to a brand new one.