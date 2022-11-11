The ‘Yellowstone’ cast promises ‘continued violence’ and ‘juicy triangles’ in season 5

We’re just a few days away from the season five premiere of Paramount’s number-one series, Yellowstone, and with an all-star cast and stellar storyline, fans can’t wait to get back to the Dutton ranch.

The actors and actresses who breathe life into our most beloved and loathed characters can’t wait to get back either. In a video shared to the Yellowstone Instagram account, the cast is telling fans what they should expect as we dive into the 14-episode season just on the horizon.

Kicking off with Denim Richards, who plays Colby, he says fans should expect bar fights and cattle branding, and the sheer excitement on his face is a nod to the fact that they’re as thrilled for us to see the new season as we are. It’s been a long time coming, and their hard work is about to be showcased to fans worldwide.

Kyle Silverstein, who plays a young Rip Wheeler, says that we should be on the lookout for continued violence, and his words are exactly what we were hoping for.

Wendy Moniz said that some juicy triangles are happening next season too, and the look on her face leads us to believe that we’re going to have a love/hate relationship with those.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, says the livelihood of the ranch is at stake, and that’s to be expected with John Dutton’s new job. While being Governor of Montana comes with a lot of new power, it also leaves the ranch more vulnerable than ever, as he won’t spend as much time there.

Luckily, Yellowstone is full of ranch hands willing to risk it all for the Dutton family, but we worry that things will be more intense than ever before.

Wes Bentley puts the icing on top of the sundae we didn’t ask for as he describes the new season as a ball of anxiety. He says the ranch feels like it’s slipping out of the Dutton’s hands more than ever before, and even if it doesn’t, something terrible is always looming over them.

Wonderful, right? It’s not surprising that darkness hangs over the horizon; we’ve been at this for four seasons now, and we know that a picturesque life for the Duttons isn’t achievable.

The fifth season of Yellowstone kicks off on Nov. 13, and we can’t wait to see the exciting next chapter for the family, the ranch hands, and even the villains — they’re up against a more extensive evil this year, too.