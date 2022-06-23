There is now an official website for New Jersey’s AvengerCon

Yes, you heard that right — a real and official website for AvengerCon is here, after fans clamored for the fictional Ms. Marvel event to become reality.

The website was launched on June 18, 2022, days after episode two of Ms. Marvel arrived on Disney Plus. The website launch was announced by the “official” event Twitter page but didn’t receive that much fanfare from potential attendees.

For a recap of the first ever AvengerCon, check out our official website: https://t.co/hPF1Fa1FOv — New Jersey AvengerCon (@avengercon) June 17, 2022

Despite its poor digital launch, the event account was promoted by Marvel Studios, which had fans flock to the account to check if this was real. Is AvengerCon going to be a thing?

Heard the Cosplay contest got cosmic 👀 #MsMarvel https://t.co/AOvtRCCO4O — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 23, 2022

The AvengerCon website looks like any other convention website. It has a list of events such as photo ops on the Asgardian Throne, a giant Hulk and Ant-Man display, “Trash Panda Alley”, and the iconic Captain Marvel costume content. The website also has a featured gallery filled with photos of the attendees and exhibits the convention had.

But don’t get your hopes up for AvengerCon 2023 (or 2025 if we’re talking MCU timelines). The website’s information banner announced that this year’s event will not issue refunds and future events are canceled until further notice. Oopsies!

While fans were in shock as they thought that this fictional event is about to become real, that is sadly not the case (yet). The website was made by Disney and Marvel Studios and is just a fun and interactive website for fans to visit. That being said, dreaming is believing!

You can view the official website here.