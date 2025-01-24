‘There’s an actor whose nose won’t stop bleeding’: ‘Severance’ star Adam Scott had to insist he wasn’t on drugs after bizarre on set mishap

Severance star Adam Scott wants his co-stars and fans to know that he is absolutely not a cocaine fiend. Scott has been part of the ensemble of some of this century’s most beloved TV shows, from Parks & Recreation to Big Little Lies. And while he always makes the most of the screen time he gets, it was only a matter of time before Scott got his shot at being number one on the call sheet. But no one expected it to be in a show as inventive and weird as Severance.

Scott stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about how neither his co-stars nor he ever expected a show that weird to become as big as it has. Luckily for Scott, the show not only found a dedicated audience in its first season but he also nabbed his first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Furthermore, Severance Season 2 is getting almost universal acclaim. As is often the case with hit TV shows, Meyers wanted to know about some behind-the-scenes stories, particularly one involving Scott’s nose.

According to Scott, during a particular Season 2 scene he filmed, he sustained a concussion. Meyers couldn’t get Scott to reveal exactly which scene it was, but he did get a funny anecdote instead. Scott explained that shortly after the concussion, he began suffering from a never-ending stream of nosebleeds. “No matter what we did, we could not get my nose to stop bleeding,” Scott said. “It was disgusting and frustrating, but also, when there’s an actor with a nose that won’t stop bleeding, obviously, it’s cocaine, right? We all know this.”

Scott then said he started overcompensating to make it clear to everyone on set that he was not strung out on cocaine. For those not in the know, frequent nosebleeds are a notorious side effect of cocaine abuse. Scott admitted that his overcompensating probably made his co-stars even more convinced he might actually be on cocaine.

Later on, Scott and his director, Ben Stiller, went to a doctor who performed a painful procedure to finally fix Scott’s problem. Stiller even took some pictures of the procedure, which Meyers gleefully displayed on the show. The two ended up exchanging jokes about how only Scott’s ‘innie’ was aware of what was happening on the show, while his ‘outie’ had no idea.

For those still not watching the show: Severance is a workplace thriller that perfectly captures the soul-destroying nature of office work in the gig economy. In the show, employees don’t even know what they do for a living. Their outside version (referred to as ‘outies’) is completely severed from their workplace memories. Every morning, they go to work and gain their workplace memories, while losing their home memories. Every time they clock out, the reverse happens. The show is critically acclaimed and Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus. If you’re not watching it yet, we assure you, it’s the perfect binge for this weekend.

