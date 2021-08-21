This 90s Jessica Walter Sitcom Is Suddenly Popular On Disney Plus

Jessica Walter has become absolutely iconic due to her role in Arrested Development and her voice being lent to Malory in Archer is part of what made the character so absolutely amazing. Still, it’s amazing to think she’s been on TV since 1960 when she appeared in Diagnosis: Unknown.

It’s hard to believe we won’t get to see her in any new roles after her death in March 2021, but it seems that one of her older roles is suddenly getting a lot of brand new eyes thanks to Disney Plus. The sitcom is currently in the top five most popular shows on the platform, and with its unique and cheesy nature, it’s easy to see why Dinosaurs is gaining news fans.

The show follows the life of a family of dinosaurs, living in a modern world with amazing puppets designed by Jim Henson Television. Jessica Walter played Fran, the mother on the show, alongside other sitcom legends like Sally Struthers. Dinosaurs was weird and wacky fun and even managed to win an Emmy Award back in the day for Outstanding Art Direction for a Series.

As the series is currently sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s obvious the show still has staying power over twenty years after its release. Thanks to Disney Plus, anyone interested in checking out Dinosaurs can stream it there now.