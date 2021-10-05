This Show Was Voted Best New Anime Of Summer 2021

With so many incredible anime released each season, it can be incredibly difficult to decide which one to watch. There’s only so much time to watch shows and with countless shows released each season, it can be hard to pick which to focus on. However, it looks like fans of Japanese animation have decided on one that everyone needs to check out for sure.

According to polling done by Anime Corner Kanojo mo Kanojo, known in the west as Girlfriend, Girlfriend, is the best new anime to watch from the Summer 2021 season.

“After harboring an unrequited love for years, Naoya Mukai finally gets to date his childhood friend, Saki Saki. However, just as he tries to commit himself to this relationship, he receives an abrupt confession from Nagisa Minase. At first, Naoya tries to reject her but is soon overcome by feelings of not wanting to hurt Nagisa. Trying to avoid betraying his girlfriend’s trust in him, Naoya thinks up a “solution” to make both girls happy—two-timing. Naturally, Saki rebuffs this idea, but through Naoya’s and Nagisa’s persistence, she reluctantly submits. With this, a three-way affair begins between Naoya, his girlfriend, and his “other” girlfriend, as they develop a relationship that deviates from the social norm.” Synopsis from MyAnimeList

The show’s unique polyamorous themes struck a chord with viewers with the traditional rom-com elements of harem anime turned on its head. Those who want to see why so many people enjoyed Girlfriend, Girlfriend, can find it streaming now on Crunchyroll.