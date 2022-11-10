‘Titans’ fans have strong feelings about Nightwing and Starfire’s parenting skills in season 4

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Titans season four, episode three, “Jinx.”

Nightwing and Starfire have had romantic chemistry from the beginning of the series. In Titans season four, they’ve properly graduated to the parents on the team and the fans cannot get enough of their co-parenting interactions.

Titans season four has been received positively so far, and we can add this relationship as yet another success. The team is facing an occult threat from a vicious witch named Mother Mayhem (Franka Potenta) who’s causing all sorts of chaos. Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory Anders (Anna Diop) have been managing it all like father and mother to the rest of the Titans. Together, they’ve counseled others about what they should do and they’ve spoken in private about the proper course of action. It’s like the two of them are tethered on the team and they’re working more efficiently than they ever have before.

Here are some responses from the fanbase regarding how they feel about this new development.

the way dick is not hesitating to flirt with kory in the slightest

"you sneaking pics of me, grayson?" "i wish"

"can we sit in it?" "you can"

MAN HAS HIS EYE ON THE PRIZE AND I LOVE IT#DCTitans #dickkory pic.twitter.com/jQDnlSVGXa — fortheloveofkory (@4theloveofkory) November 3, 2022

It’s been a long wait, but “Dickory” fans are finally receiving justice for their favorite couple.

crumbs no more like dickkory is really HOME #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/RxvWedxpCc — ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 3, 2022

The beginning of season four opens with the team at a bowling alley. As the other Titans are competing, Dick and Kory have private time together and it looks very much like a date.

The parentification of Dickkory is easily going to be my favorite thing of the season. It is so natural for them and their chemistry as flirty crime fighting partners and co-parents is insane. I can’t WAIT to watch this continue to develop. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/ypdq0Ghg6a — fortheloveofkory (@4theloveofkory) November 3, 2022

In Titans, episode two, “Mother Mayhem,” Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) gets detained by the Metropolis Police Department, and Dick and Kory watch him like concerned parents.

Dick grows upset seeing his teammate treated this way, but Kory is there to make sure he stays in control.

Dick and Kory have been having private conversations about the team. They’re trying their hardest to steer the Titans in the right direction.

dickkory jumping to make sure rachel is okay… REAL PARENTING! #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/CrGlA9EUXC — ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 10, 2022

Rachel/Raven (Teagan Croft) suffered a brutal attack that changed her, but in season four, episode three, “Jinx,” Dick and Kory were right there to make sure she was okay.

The team is up against greater threats than they’ve ever faced, and it’ll take both Nightwing and Starfire to remain the strong foundation of this team. Mother Mayhem is trying to manipulate Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan) for her own evil purposes and to stop her the Titans must stay together.

Titans is available to stream on HBO Max.