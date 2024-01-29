‘Tokyo Vice’ season 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

There’s no shortage of competition for shows like Tokyo Vice on the air, but — competitive genre or not — the neo-noir crime drama is a step above.

The series lead isn’t the most interesting character to ever wander onto the small screen, but the thrilling setting is more than enough to give Tokyo Vice a boost. Based on Jake Adelstein’s novel of the same name, detailing the dangerous life of one of Japan’s first foreign-born reporters, the show dazzled when its first season released in 2022. Its headed back for more with season 2, which — after a lengthy delay — is headed to our screens in no time.

Fans can expect Tokyo Vice to return with its second season in early February of 2024. The season is expected to premier on Feb. 8, with following episodes dropping throughout the spring season. The first two will arrive in tandem, on Feb. 8, but remaining episodes are expected to arrive on streaming service Max weekly, on Thursdays. The 18-episode long second season will conclude with its finale on April 4.

New and returning cast in Tokyo Vice season 2

Image via Max

The majority of the fan-favorite cast from season 1 of Tokyo Vice is expected to return for season 2. Series leads Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe will most certainly be back, as will Rachel Keller, Hideaki Itō, and Rinko Kikuchi.

Joining the lineup of familiar faces are at least one or two new additions. On top of the main cast and returning supporting cast, Miki Maya and Yosuke Kubozuka are set to see their debut in the show’s second season, playing Shoko Nagata and Naoki Hayama, respectively.

Tokyo Vice season 2 filming locations

This won’t come as much of a surprise to Tokyo Vice fans, but the vast majority of filming for the series takes place in — wait for it — Tokyo. The show is firmly situated in the city, and all those brilliant backdrops, sleek nightclubs, and sprawling city scenes are showcasing the unique beauty of Japan’s bustling capitol city.

Tokyo Vice season 2 plot

Image via Max

Season 1 of Tokyo Vice carried viewers through the thrilling first step in Jake’s journey, as he hones those ever-necessary reporting skills and slowly uncovers the first step in a dangerous plot. Season 2 will see the story continue with the official open of Samatha’s new club, even as Jake’s gets more intertwined with Japan’s criminal underworld. Eager, sometimes to a fault, the ambitious young reporter is set to get himself into some serious trouble in season 2, as he finds himself getting far too close to dangerous — even deadly — answers.