‘Totally unwatchable’: Eek, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans are already tired of Ryan Seacrest and he literally just started

You know why remakes of Friends, Lord of the Rings, or MCU with a new Wolverine would never win unanimous votes? Because they cast performers who made their characters immortal, to the point that it’s impossible to see anyone else in their shoes, no matter how good they are. Just ask Ryan Seacrest, he is living it as you nod your head along to my little speech there.

Reality TV shows have the reputation of not sticking with the same faces, even ditching their sworn plot concepts in response to fickle ratings. But some have survived the test of time, thanks to the creative, lively personalities that chose to be their face and their identity — at least that was the case with Pat Sajak hosting Wheel of Fortune for the last four decades. After 41 years and over 8,000 episodes, the man who welded himself into the history of the show… no scratch that, became the history of the show hung up his cape, and retired from his role in June 2024.

Of course, life goes on, particularly in matters where monetary politics takes the upper hand. This unchangeable rule also reigned over the ABC telecast which followed Sajak’s announcement of his decision to leave the show by sealing the deal with Seacrest. On paper, he was a great choice — several Emmy nominations in his bag as the long-standing host of American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan, as well as an Emmy win for James Oliver’s Food Revolution. He is charming, has remained popular throughout the years, and is already the face of one of the biggest reality shows of this era.

What could have possibly gone wrong? The answer is everything.

The glaring issue? Seacrest is not Pat Sajak — that combined with all the sudden, totally unnecessary, and rather jarring changes being made to the show to fit around his debut have left Wheel of Fortune fans unwilling to welcome the new host and sharpening their barbed, pointy comments to hit where it would absolutely hurt.

The new set and graphics are totally unwatchable. @WheelofFortune all you had to do is plug Ryan into the previous set and format. Show is wrecked. @patsajak — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) September 10, 2024

They do have my vote on this one — blue gears spinning amid giant golden circles? What happened to themed sets for themed episodes? Was it really that necessary to treat Seacrest like the stereotypical second wife in the movies who has to erase every trace of the first one the moment she enters the house?

Oh great. Every night is now New Years Eve. Wheel of Fortune is supposed to be mindless fun where nothing changes. What is with all the gears spinning around? I feel like time is running out in front of my eyes. Hard no. https://t.co/qwvZtNu8ok — Harry Giannoulis (@HarryGPSG) September 10, 2024

The change made to how the ongoing game segment appears on screens is not doing Seacrest any favors either.

@WheelofFortune Not only is the new set distracting from totally enjoying Wheel of Fortune, but the split screen with the three boxes with constants at the bottom is even more distracting and only see the contestants not the puzzle , #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/cfRopYEqb0 — Brian King (@bmking72) September 10, 2024

Not that overlooking the set and backdrop was an easy task, but Seacrest made sure that those willing to look past him filling Sajak’s shoes were equally irked by his new “rules.”

“VINE-RIPENING TOMATOES” -Terry

“Correct” -Ryan

Puzzle was: “VINE-RIPENED TOMATOES”.

Yeah I don’t know how that was correct. — Matt – Simple Army Vet!! (@SixBurgh702) September 10, 2024

There is no matching Sajak’s humor, grace, and ability to bond with contestants. And based on the first episode’s reviews, viewers have already issued the verdict – Seacrest can supposedly never reach those heights.

Anyone else feel that Ryan is not engaging with the wheel contestants- Pat was a better conversationalist #WheelOfFortune — Jennifer Feltenstein🩷💜💙🌈 (sheherhers) (@jfeltenstein13) September 11, 2024

To make matters worse, Wheel of Fortune is also facing steadily rising whispers of staging the episode amid criticisms calling out its poor editing.

Their demeanors, their reactions to good spins or solves, their effervescence — it all feels SO staged. #wheeloffortune — Ellie Banks (@ellierosetx) September 12, 2024

Also, the editing is too fast paced this season. There used to be room to breathe between speaking, spins, Pat reacting etc. it's just gone now. Show feels rushed. #wheeloffortune — Ellie Banks (@ellierosetx) September 12, 2024

Has #WheelOfFortune told contestants to act more animated? There usually are not so many good balls in one week and with the awful new sets and Ryan presenting, instead of hosting, it would not be shock that they told contestants to be hyper too. — Missyisms (@missyisms) September 12, 2024

I would say “word of advice” to ABC, but they have already crashed and almost burned Seacrest’s debut on the show with their mind-numbing set theme, the shoddy editing, and not properly prepping him in advance. Upending 41 years of constant in one go was not a smart move.

But what if everything apart from the host was turned on its head as an ace up the network’s sleeve that could be retracted as a peace offering if viewers reacted to Seacrest badly, allowing the resultant relief to bury the big shoes Sajak left behind? Not sure if ABC is capable of that kind of hindsight, but if yes, I am angrily impressed.

