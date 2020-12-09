True Blood Reboot Reportedly In The Works At HBO

Audiences have become increasingly accustomed to seeing long dormant movie franchises being resurrected and rebooted, but the craze has also infiltrated the small screen in recent years. There are more revivals and remakes being given the green light than ever before, and the latest reports are claiming that HBO’s True Blood is next in line for a comeback.

The show originally ran for seven seasons between 2008 and 2014, becoming one of the most popular series on television and launching a string of thinly veiled imitators in the process, which used either vampires or other staples of the fantasy genre as the basis for their mythologies. True Blood is one of the rare shows that actually became more popular the longer it was on the air as well, with ratings between the season 1 premiere and season 7 finale increasing by over 275%.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is set to executive produce the reboot alongside NOS4A2‘s Jamie O’Brien, who has plenty of experience with vampires after heading up AMC’s entertaining supernatural drama with an awful title. Alan Ball is also expected to return, but he’ll be less hands on this time around having previously acted as showrunner for the first five seasons.

There’s no word yet if any of the original cast members are coming back, but you’d expect at least a few of them to be fielding offers in the near future. And while True Blood doesn’t stand out as an obvious candidate for a reboot, it was always a solid and reliable bet for capturing headlines and generating plenty of water cooler discussion back in the olden days when people only used to get one episode per week of the biggest shows on TV.