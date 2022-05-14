‘True Lies’ aficionados hugely skeptical after TV reboot gets series order

On the plus side, Arnold Schwarzenegger has his own spy series on the way to Netflix.

It’s more than a little ironic that CBS officially ordered the episodic reboot of True Lies to series not long after original star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s in-development Netflix spy show rounded out its principal cast, and the early reactions indicate that fans of James Cameron’s 1990s action classic are a lot more excited for the latter.

The small screen update of the massively entertaining blockbuster romp has been in the works for years, and it’s been eight months since Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga were cast as Harry and Helen Tasker, so the top brass have clearly been mulling over their decision for a while, even though True Lies V2.0 boasts plenty of name recognition and heavy hitters behind the scenes with Cameron and McG involved as executive producers.

However, that doesn’t mean everyone is excited at the prospect of seeing the high concept premise rehashed on television, especially when the general consensus is that it won’t come anywhere close to recapturing the magic of the feature film.

I'm looking forward to seeing what happens with the CBS #TrueLies reboot. Love the movie and heard good things about the pilot. I'm a sucker for a good primetime action series. — AllYourScreens Rick Ellis (@aysrick) May 14, 2022

And yes, of course this also means there is no show this season I want to work on more than CBS’ True Lies. https://t.co/We5yBQIEGC — Merrill Barr (@MerrillBarr) May 14, 2022

3) CBS has proven me wrong before in recent years when it comes to how good their dramas can be.



PERSON OF INTEREST, ELEMENTARY, THE GOOD WIFE, ALL RISE. (I haven't watched EVIL yet, but I've heard great things)



Here's hoping that I'm wrong about TRUE LIES. pic.twitter.com/AxCQ27yonS — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) May 13, 2022

Of course CBS is going to turn one of the all time great action films into a bland, inoffensive white people procedural.



I better see a 4K Criterion release for True Lies. https://t.co/RLCXPiTOUH — Ryan Moore (@newrealmsmedia) May 13, 2022

They're making a True Lies tv show now, but I'm still waiting for a Blu-Ray of the movie to be released. — Alex Oppenheimer (@Editor_Al) May 13, 2022

Can we get a 4K release of True Lies? https://t.co/rUVlhOrrHT pic.twitter.com/EOoaZKVWkc — FinleyAsh (aka Patrick) (@FinHorror) May 13, 2022

Yeah, True Lies was a great movie, but they should have done a sequel movie in the late 90's with the original cast like they had ordinally planned. — Darth Legend (@DarthLegend007) May 13, 2022

True Lies featured Cameron at his most playful, saw Schwarzenegger deliver one of the best performances of his career, and netted Jamie Lee Curtis a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, so the expectations are already sky high.

It could be a while before we find out if a fresh coat of televised paint will be enough to justify the show’s existence, but a lot of doubters already need to be won over now the green light has been awarded.