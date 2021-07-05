Let The Right One In TV Show Will Feature Multiple Vampires

It’s been a long time coming, but a TV series based on Let the Right One in is finally beginning to gather some real momentum. An episodic adaptation of the concept, which originated in John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel and was first brought to the screen four years later by Thomas Alfredson before getting a 2010 American remake with Matt Reeves at the helm, was first announced in March of 2015.

The following year, TNT stepped in to order a pilot that recruited several cast members including Thomas Kretschmann, but the network pulled the plug without shooting a single frame of footage. However, earlier this year Let the Right One In escaped from development hell yet again, with Academy Award nominee Demián Bichir signed to play the father of a 12 year-old girl turned into a vampire a decade previously.

Madison Taylor Baez has been set as the young bloodsucker, with a solid ensemble being gathered that includes Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer and Kevin Carroll. As well as the new additions, it’s also been revealed that in a major deviation from the source material, Showtime’s Let the Right One In will feature multiple vampires.

In the book and two feature film adaptations there was but a single creature of the night, so adding several more into the equation is certainly going to freshen up the formula significantly. The plot synopsis teases an “elevated genre drama” that sees Bichir’s father struggle to hide his daughter’s secret as he commits terrible acts to keep her safe, and there’s more than enough talent involved to ensure that Let the Right One In is a project worth keeping an eye on should it get through the pilot stage and secure a full season order.