Tyler Christopher’s 5 best-known movies and TV shows

He may have been known for his soap operas, but Christopher had plenty of other projects up his sleeve, too.

Tyler Christopher‘s untimely death at the age of 50 hit movie fans and soap opera fans especially hard.

Over the course of his career, which began in 1996, Christopher appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, but it was the characters he played in major soap operas that became his calling card. While most know him from his time on those soaps, Christopher played a variety of other dynamic characters as well, battling everything from ice storms and super volcanoes to mega quakes to murderous games.

Fans of his work who want to take a look back at his acting career and see the various projects he partook in would be wise to review these five favorites that helped Christopher make millions.

General Hospital

Christopher’s time on General Hospital as both Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop is absolutely unforgettable. When a show has been on the air since 1963 and nabs a Guinness World Record in the process ⏤ and is still beloved by devoted viewers ⏤ yeah, that’s the ultimate sign of success. The series originally focused on the staff of Port Charles’ General Hospital, but ultimately expanded to include the stories of those who lived in the town as well. If you expect me to explain over 60 years of soap opera story to you in a single paragraph, I admire your optimism. Suffice it to say that even if you’ve never seen this soap before, it’s truly compelling television worth checking out, especially with a talent like Christopher involved.

The Twilight Zone (2002)

The original Twilight Zone already had countless iconic episodes, so when Jordan Peele was announced to be at the helm of a reboot, the world strapped on its seat belts and braced for impact. Christopher appeared in the episode “One Night at Mercy” as Dr. Jay Ferguson, an up-and-coming medical professional who finds himself treating someone claiming to be Death. I won’t spoil the rest, but check it out to see just how amazing it is.

Days of Our Lives

From 2017 to 2019, Christopher’s character Stefan DiMera appeared on Days of our Lives and became an integral part of the trials and tribulations faced by the many inhabitants living in the fictional town of Salem. This soap opera is so iconic that Friends, The Simpsons, and even House have parodied it over the years. It’s no wonder why so many people remember Christopher for his time on the show, especially given that he won a Daytime Emmy in 2019 for Lead Actor in a Drama.

Shouting Secrets

Too many people forget that Christopher was a part of this fantastic 2011 indie film. Heck, too many people forget that this movie exists, and that needs to change! It has an audience score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes for a reason, after all. This multiple award-winning film follows the story of an Apache bestselling novelist named Wesley and his struggle to reconnect and reconcile with his family after his mother’s death from a stroke. Christopher played Wesley’s brother Tuska in the film and received an American Indian Movie Award in 2011 for his performance.

The Lying Game

The Lying Game is a teen mystery drama remembered fondly by many despite only getting two seasons. Christopher made recurring appearances as police officer Dan Whitehorse, who faces many difficulties including someone close to him attempting to charge his brother with murder and the love of his life being murdered before they can even get married. Yep, there’s a lot of murder in this one, and ABC Family really had something until the show was suddenly cancelled in 2013. Even if we didn’t get as much of it as we wanted, we thankfully have Christopher’s performance to enjoy whenever we feel like revisiting it.