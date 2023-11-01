What was Tyler Christopher’s net worth in 2023?

Tyler Christopher may have never been in any big blockbuster films but his steady presence on soap operas like General Hospital and Days of Our Lives put him in the living rooms of countless viewers across his career.

With his sudden passing from what was described as a cardiac event in 2023, many are wondering how much money he made across his career that might be left behind for his two children, Greysun James and Boheme. For such a big name TV star it is a surprisingly small amount.

Tyler Christopher’s net worth and how he made it

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christopher was only worth an estimated $2 million when he died. Sure that’s more than most of us will see in a lifetime, but it seems remarkably small considering his starring roles. Christopher played Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop during his multiple runs on General Hospital and stared as Stefan DiMera in Days of our Lives. Heck, he even won six awards during his career including a Daytime Emmy Award, so why is his net worth so low?

The answer comes from the very soap operas he usually starred in. Most actors on soap operas are literally payed per episode and these series are often made with the smallest budgets possible. This makes it so even the bigger stars on the show might not make as much as they would on something like a sitcom.

The lack of syndication for these shows could also contribute to these low numbers as without a lot of reruns it’s unlikely even if contracts were made to include residuals not many would be paid out. On top of that, how often do people go to watch old episodes of soap operas on streaming services? Most fans keep up with these shows as they air since they don’t want to miss a second of juicy drama to discuss with others. This dries up another potential revenue avenue.

His third longest gig on the short-lived teen mystery drama The Lying Game likely didn’t bring in all that much either and it’s not like 2000’s Catfish in Black Bean Sauce was a big enough blockbuster to line his pockets. Still, whether he made tons of money or not, he will be remembered fondly by so many people who tuned in each week to some of the greatest soap operas of all time to see just what kinds of dramatic antics he’d get up to.