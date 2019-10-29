Tyler Hoechlin Says He’s Grateful For The Superman & Lois Spinoff Show

Yesterday brought the news that The CW is developing yet another Arrowverse show. This time, it’s a solo series for Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane titled Superman & Lois. Fans have been sharing their ecstatic reactions to the announcement on social media, and so too has TV’s Man of Steel himself, Hoechlin.

The actor gave us a lengthy post on Instagram following the news coming out, where he spoke about how he was “grateful for the opportunity” and how he “couldn’t ask for a better partner than” Tulloch. He then went on to thank Warner Bros., DC and The CW for greenlighting the project, which will give him his first regular role as Superman after debuting on Supergirl back in 2016.

Along with his words, Hoechlin shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes shots of himself and Tulloch on set for both last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover and the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” He noted that one photo just happens to be reminiscent of a promo shot of Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder from 1978’s Superman movie.

About that touching coincidence, he added:

“I had no idea this picture existed when someone grabbed the shot of Bitsie and I on the monitor, and I just noticed today the resemblance of my expression to that of Mr. Reeves. Had to share. Hope we make something he would be proud of.”

Superman & Lois will explore the Kents struggling to juggle their lives as the world’s greatest superhero and Metropolis’ most intrepid reporter with being parents to their newborn kid. Lois revealed she was pregnant in “Elseworlds” and their son Jon is expected to debut in “Crisis,” so the crossover may set up the spinoff a little bit.

Speaking of which, a standalone pilot has currently been ordered and we’ve got our fingers crossed that it’ll get the all-clear to go to series, too. Watch this space for more.