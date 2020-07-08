Home / tv

The Umbrella Academy Fans Are Ready To Join Klaus’ Cult

We don’t have long to go now until the second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is with us, with the comic book adaptation set to hit the streaming site on July 31st. We know that the focus of season 2 will be on the Hargreeves siblings dealing with time displacement in the 1960s, not to mention another looming apocalypse, and today’s meaty full-length trailer gave us even more hints about what’s to come.

Perhaps one of the most interesting developments, though, was that not only is Klaus now in a cult, but he seems to be the cult leader, with one shot seeing him at the center of all his followers. And it appears as if the fans are all for it, with tons of folks taking to Twitter to let us know how excited they are about it. In fact, a few have even gone so far as to say that they’re ready to join Klaus’ movement.

Of course, Klaus joining a cult isn’t the only exciting thing to look forward to in season 2 of the show and if this new run can match what we saw last year, then Netflix will be onto a real winner here. Not that they’re not already, mind you.

After all, season 1 was streamed by over 45 million viewers within its first month of release. In addition, it was also showered with tons of praise from both fans and critics. And with the summer schedule looking fairly empty as far as comic book adaptations go, The Umbrella Academy season 2 should have no trouble finding an audience hungry for more wacky, wild adventures with Klaus and the rest of these loveable characters.

