The Umbrella Academy Fans Are Ready To Join Klaus’ Cult

We don’t have long to go now until the second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is with us, with the comic book adaptation set to hit the streaming site on July 31st. We know that the focus of season 2 will be on the Hargreeves siblings dealing with time displacement in the 1960s, not to mention another looming apocalypse, and today’s meaty full-length trailer gave us even more hints about what’s to come.

Perhaps one of the most interesting developments, though, was that not only is Klaus now in a cult, but he seems to be the cult leader, with one shot seeing him at the center of all his followers. And it appears as if the fans are all for it, with tons of folks taking to Twitter to let us know how excited they are about it. In fact, a few have even gone so far as to say that they’re ready to join Klaus’ movement.

Me on my way to go join Klaus' cult. We also get Ben so it's a twofer #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/ns3uSOQ1fF — Jack Jack (@IPunchedCupid) July 8, 2020

The thought of me joining cult vs joining a cult that's lead by Klaus. #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/nMNUfcgzTp — ♍🌙 (@TamaraAisha2) July 8, 2020

ben watching klaus start a cult #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/dHdDZgvlqo — rat goblin (@rat_goblin) July 8, 2020

I'm genuinely not surprised Klaus is a cult leader #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/lRxNsttzQx — leah ☆ tlou2 spoilers (@avenger_danvers) July 8, 2020

i really really really REALLY want klaus's cult? to be a ghost cult — No one cares what I have to say (@alongcamezuess) July 8, 2020

me running to join the klaus cult pic.twitter.com/sBuWb3lWvQ — kay tea (@glittrfreeze) July 8, 2020

KLAUS IS LEADING A FUCKIN CULT pic.twitter.com/w2yRM1yEs4 — andrea ☂︎ TUA SPOILERS (@nesscorpious) July 8, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen the moment you’ve waited for!!! The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is out, I’m expecting Season 3 already!!! Who’s surprised Klaus has a cult? Not me….omgsjsjjsjsksksksk pic.twitter.com/HzslwKZZ1k — Empress Temi-Roronoa!!!🖤👑 (@patramills) July 8, 2020

I usually don't join cults but the diversity and klaus being the leader… say hello to my new family #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/17zvFpqS6e — C (@tribridcult) July 8, 2020

remember when we used to say shit like “have you talked about our lord and saviour klaus, today?” as a joke?? now that mf is actually jesus pic.twitter.com/Gz8nfh9rcb — em ☂︎ bIm (@cloudyseance) July 8, 2020

everyone: umm klaus needs more love and appreciation#UmbrellaAcademy : bet pic.twitter.com/juN9dUzr59 — acab pédé 🕷️ (@quirky_aries) July 8, 2020

KLAUS FROM THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY S2 IS GIVING ME A CHARLES MANSON VIBE LMAOOO THIS IS SHIT AS FUCK pic.twitter.com/V3gHvHQ1dh — ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍𝖏𝖈 ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ (@lostincosmo) July 8, 2020

Of course, Klaus joining a cult isn’t the only exciting thing to look forward to in season 2 of the show and if this new run can match what we saw last year, then Netflix will be onto a real winner here. Not that they’re not already, mind you.

After all, season 1 was streamed by over 45 million viewers within its first month of release. In addition, it was also showered with tons of praise from both fans and critics. And with the summer schedule looking fairly empty as far as comic book adaptations go, The Umbrella Academy season 2 should have no trouble finding an audience hungry for more wacky, wild adventures with Klaus and the rest of these loveable characters.