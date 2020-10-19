Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Just in time for the spookiest holiday of the year, Netflix has released volume 2 of their hit reboot of Unsolved Mysteries. The second outing of the show features six new cases that include an unusual suicide, a supernatural phenomenon, an escaped fugitive that was never found and more. In other words, strap in for some unsettling stories that may very well keep you up at night.

Two particularly compelling episodes included in this volume are “Washington Inside Murder” and “Stolen Kids.” The former follows the unsolved mystery of White House aid John Wheeler, whose body was found in a landfill a decade ago, while the latter is the heartbreaking and chilling story of two Harlem toddlers who went missing around the same time in 1989. Both cases drew plenty of media attention as well, so it’s certain to be interesting to see what the show can tell us about the events all these years later.

Of course, Unsolved Mysteries is just one of the many creepy additions to Netflix this Halloween. Earlier in the month, horror fans were treated to Rob Zombie’s bloody classic House of 1000 Corpses and Adam Sandler’s horror-comedy Hubie Halloween, while the middle of October brought with it all nine episodes of the Netflix Original series The Haunting of Bly Manor. Meanwhile, October 30th promises even more frights with the new and extremely sinister His House, so you’ll want to keep your eyes open for that, too.

If you’re not really a fan of horror, though, you can always head over here and check out all of the other stuff coming to Netflix this month. And as usual, be sure to stay tuned for further updates on everything headed to the service in the future.