The Walking Dead Is Bringing Back One Of Its Best Villains For New Spinoff

The Walking Dead has introduced a bevy of memorable villains over its decade on our TV screens, going from Jon Bernthal’s Shane of seasons 1 and 2 to the Whisperers of seasons 9 and 10. Excepting Negan, all of the show’s major antagonists have been killed off when it was time for their arcs to end, but one of the best ever bad guys in TWD history is now due to return for an upcoming spinoff project. The trouble is, though, we don’t know which one.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special debuted on AMC+ this past Sunday, featuring a virtual union of various TWD cast and crew members. Chief content officer Scott M. Gimple took part and was on hand to offer a few teases of what’s coming for the franchise and in one of the most intriguing crumbs he dropped, he revealed that a mystery villain-centric project is on the way. “We’re working on something with one of the great Walking Dead villains of all time, and it’s coming together,” Gimple said.

Of course, the big question is: who’s he talking about here? We know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan is finally going to get his origin story told in season 10C, in an adaptation of the Here’s Negan prequel comic, so that could certainly lead to his own spinoff. But Gimple’s wording suggests that it’s a character from TWD history and not someone like the aforementioned big bad who’s still around. For that reason, the best bet is that he’s likely referring to the Governor.

David Morrissey’s Philip Blake is undoubtedly one of the great TWD villains, and the greatest ever to many fans. Morrissey has also said many times that he would love to return as the character as he thinks there are still more facets of him to explore. Sure, the Governor was killed off in season 4, but upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead will be dotting around the TWD timeline, so this project could do the same and act as a prequel.

Tell us, though, do you want to see more of the Governor? And which other Walking Dead villain do you think this spinoff could star? Sound off down below with your thoughts.