The Walking Dead Killed Off Another Character In Its Midseason Finale

Last week’s penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 10a featured a whopper of a twist, as Dante was revealed to have been a Whisperer agent when he murdered poor Siddiq to prevent him from blowing his secret. Fans were left wondering how long Dante’s deception would go on for, and yesterday’s midseason finale unveiled the answer with another shocking death. Look away now if you don’t want any spoilers.

Tragically, Siddiq’s demise proves to be in vain as the truth about Dante was soon discovered. After a flashback explaining how he was sent to infiltrate Alexandria at Alpha’s request, the murder was followed by Rosita looking for the father of her child, only to find a very shifty Dante. The Whisperer then tried to kill her, too, but failed. He was then locked up in a jail cell. Later in the episode though, someone comes to get justice for Siddiq’s fate – it’s Gabriel, who brutally stabs Dante to death.

All these developments with Dante over the past two episodes have come completely out of left-field for fans, as the TV show has gone in an entirely different direction with the character from the comics. Dante was a good guy in the source material, who even became a love interest for Maggie and actually made it all the way to the end of the series alive. So, we definitely didn’t expect him to turn out to be a wrong’un and then get the boot after just half a season.

Likewise, Siddiq also made it to the second-to-last issue of The Walking Dead comics, with his fate not spelled out but presumed to be positive. In contrast, his TV counterpart was last seen reanimated as a walker and tearfully put down by Rosita.

RIP, Siddiq, and good riddance, Dante.