The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Title Teases A Major Death

Ahead of its return to our screens tomorrow, the title of The Walking Dead season 10 finale has been revealed and it’s a familiar one to comic book readers. As the show has done many times before, the last episode of this run shares its name with a volume of Robert Kirkman’s comics. In this case, the episode is called “A Certain Doom,” which is also the title of the collected Volume 28.

No synopsis has been released as yet, but from this title alone we might be able to infer that another major death will occur in the season finale. And if we’re right, this will be the first time a regular character has been killed off in a season finale since Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) died in the climactic installment of season 7. If you’ll recall, there were surprisingly no notable deaths in either season 8 or 9’s finales.

So, let’s dig into what happens in Volume 28. The chapter sees Alexandria come under attack from walkers and Whisperers in the wake of Alpha’s murder. Things get dire and it looks like Eugene is going to perish, but he’s saved by Andrea. Tragically, however, she comes away with an incurable zombie bite and soon passes away in the arms of her lover, Rick Grimes.

Now, obviously, things can’t be exactly replicated here as Andrea’s long dead in the TV universe. Fans have suspected, though, that it could be Rosita who receives Andrea’s fate on screen. She’s essentially on borrowed time, after all, as her comic book counterpart was killed as part of Alpha’s massacre that was adapted in season 9. Given her connection to Eugene, it would also mean more than other characters if she was the one to die saving him. This dark theory would make a lot of sense, but we’ll have to wait and see how things play out.

