AMC Announces The Walking Dead Preview Special 2020

The Walking Dead‘s tenth season will finally wrap up on October 4th with the long-awaited finale “A Certain Doom.” The episode was originally scheduled for April 15th, only for COVID-19 to cause a six-month delay to the conclusion of the season. It’s been a long wait since the previous installment, then, so let’s hope they go out with a bang.

The night is set to be a bumper evening for fans as it will also see the series premiere of brand new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is about the first generation to grow up during the zombie apocalypse. But before all that, we’re getting a catch-up show entitled The Walking Dead Preview Special (2020). This is set to be hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick and should reflect on where we’re at with the universe. AMC has done this kind of thing before, of course, so we expect that it’ll unite the show’s cast and creative team to reflect on the delay and the franchise’s future.

Presumably, it’ll include a peek at where World Beyond is heading (which has already been renewed for a second season), the status of The Walking Dead movies, a look at the upcoming sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead and, of course, some teasers for where we’re going in The Walking Dead‘s eleventh season.

But one of the more interesting bits of news is that we’re getting a season 10.5 in 2021. These will be six extra episodes which will apparently help bridge the gap between season 10 and 11. Could that be a hint that we’re about to see another major time skip? Perhaps

The Walking Dead Preview Special (2020) airs on September 27th at 8pm and will be followed by a repeat of The Walking Dead 10×14 “Look at the Flowers.”