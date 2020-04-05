If you’re a fan of AMC’s The Walking Dead, chances are you’re also a fan of the most lovable character the show has ever had. By just reading that sentence, you can almost certainly guess exactly who it’s referencing.

Yes, ever since his introduction in season 7’s second episode “The Well,” Jerry (Cooper Andrews) has been winning over the hearts of fans with his lighthearted, friendly demeanor and teddy bear appearance. But ever since the star took to Instagram a few days ago with a new look, some folks have been expressing shock and concern.

The video shows Andrews with a clean-shaven face for the first time since his appearance on The Walking Dead, prompting many to believe that such a drastic change to his signature look could indicate that Jerry is getting killed off in one of the final two episodes of season 10. After all, the character just had a sweet and heartfelt goodbye with his close friend Ezekiel (Khary Payton) in last week’s outing. And while many already expect that the ex-leader of the Kingdom may die soon due to his thyroid cancer, it’s now at least feasible that his good buddy and right-hand man could be close behind.

Of course, everyone is hoping that Andrews’ new look is just a temporary change now that the season has finished filming. But either way, we’re all sure to be on the edges of our seats throughout these last few episodes of this year’s run.

Unfortunately, the finale of the The Walking Dead‘s tenth season has been delayed to later in 2020 due to hiccups in post-production caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. As it stands, the April 5th episode “The Tower” will act as a cap to the season until that time, meaning it could be a while yet before we know for certain who lives and dies at the end of the war with the Whisperers.