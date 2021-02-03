WandaVision Reportedly Has A Luke Skywalker-Sized Cameo Coming Up

Paul Bettany promised a couple of weeks back that the fourth episode of WandaVision would blow your mind, and he wasn’t too far off. “We Interrupt This Program” did largely that, diverting away from the strange goings on in WestView to give some backstory as to how S.W.O.R.D. ended up there in the first place, and it’s all tied back to Thanos, from Monica Rambeau’s five-year absence to Wanda Maximoff mourning the death of Vision in a very unique fashion.

Of course, Vision continues to edge closer and closer to the truth before Wanda pulls him back into her fabricated version of reality, but we’re still not even halfway through the series yet. That makes it pretty clear that things are going to get much weirder and a lot bigger in terms of scope, scale and spectacle, something that’s already been teased in the mid-season trailer.

Not only that, but the latest reports are claiming that WandaVision will feature a Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo comparable to Luke Skywalker’s shocking return to Star Wars in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale. Who it might be, we can’t yet say, but Elizabeth Olsen revealed in a recent interview that there’s an upcoming appearance that she’s surprised hasn’t been revealed yet. Though perhaps that was before Evan Peters’ Quicksilver was seen in leaked footage.

Bettany has also teased a major surprise that’s seen him work opposite an actor he’s admired for years, but that could literally be anyone from the MCU’s past, present or future. The only way we’ll find out for sure is by continuing to check out WandaVision every Friday, with the franchise’s small screen expansion already making it clear after just four weeks that each and every one of the fourteen upcoming shows are going to be appointment viewing.