Watch: First Look At WandaVision Arrives During The Super Bowl

While a lot of fans are still coming to terms with the loss of Marvel’s Netflix lineup – and in particular, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher – there’s a new era of superheroes ready to descend onto the small screen.

Amazon may have The Boys and Warner Bros. continues to find much success with Titans, but over at Marvel Studios, the Powers That Be are preparing for a one-two punch that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. We are, of course, talking about WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both of which are headed to Disney Plus later this year.

The latter will explore a post-Steve Rogers world, one where Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America, while WandaVision is all about the titular, lovestruck duo. But the upcoming retro-inspired series won’t be all sunshine and smiles – far from it, in fact. And thanks to this new Disney Plus promo, we finally have our first look at the show. Unfortunately, it’s only a few brief shots – mixed in with glimpses of the aforementioned Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki – but it’s still exciting to see the two fan favorite heroes back together again on screen.

WandaVision Set Photos Tease Major S.W.O.R.D. Scene 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, however, we still don’t know a whole lot about what to expect from the plot, and this way too brief promo doesn’t clear very much up. Thankfully, though, it’s already been confirmed that we’ll see the MCU debut of S.W.O.R.D. in the TV show, while we also know that Wanda will finally take on the Scarlet Witch name as well. Throw in a rumored Doctor Strange cameo and also a potential introduction to Doctor Doom, too, and WandaVision has suddenly become a can’t-miss television series.

And now, with the first bit of footage out there and the lid finally peeled back, we imagine we’ll be seeing much more of it in the months to come. Let’s just hope that Marvel decides to follow-up this bite-sized promo with a full-length preview, and soon.