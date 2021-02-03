WandaVision’s Secret Luke Skywalker-Sized Cameo Reportedly Revealed

Paul Bettany told us a few weeks back that the most recent episode of WandaVision would be mind-blowing, and he wasn’t too far off with that statement. After all, “We Interrupt This Program” was a hugely exciting outing, moving away from the strange goings on in WestView and offering up some backstory as to how S.W.O.R.D. ended up there, dropping a whole bunch of reveals in the process.

Presumably, things are going to get a lot weirder and much bigger in terms of scope, scale and spectacle from here on out, something that was teased in the recent mid-season trailer. Not only that, but Elizabeth Olsen has already revealed that WandaVision will feature a Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo that’s said to be comparable to Luke Skywalker’s shocking return to Star Wars in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, and we now know who it’ll be that shows up.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, none other than Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be dropping by to ensure the jaws of MCU fans the world over hit the floor. It’s unclear when we’ll see him, but the finale seems like a good guess.

After all, we know that WandaVision will be tying into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it’d only make sense for the Sorcerer Supreme to show up and lay some seeds for his upcoming sequel. It’s also not stated how big this cameo would be, but we can’t imagine him being involved for more than a scene or two.

In any case, it seems that WandaVision still has some big surprises up its sleeve and you’d be wise to continue tuning in every Friday when new episodes drop on Disney Plus.