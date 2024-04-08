Was King James I a homosexual? The ‘Mary & George’ character and his real-life counterpart, explained

Nothing quite satisfies the itch of a history buff like a period drama like Mary & George. Watching characters’ histories unfold, often inspired — if not outright biographical — by real historical figures, is just unmatched. Perhaps the best part, however, comes next: the research.

It’s almost inherently human to delve into a research rabbit hole after watching virtually anything, really. However, it’s especially gratifying when that something involves historical figures — and how accurately they are portrayed. In Mary & George, we see the true story — albeit sometimes romanticized — of George and his fatal affair with James I, the King of England and Scotland, in the Jacobean period.

While we have already established that Mary & George does depict historically accurate moments in English history, we have yet to determine whether King James I was indeed openly queer, or if that was simply added for entertainment value to make the show more enticing.

Was King James I gay in real life?

As one might expect, in the 16th century, there were hardly proper labels to characterize the late King James I. However, today, he would likely be considered part of the queer spectrum. While scholars often portray King James I as homosexual due to his preference for the company of men, many other historians caution against the anachronistic application of labels, citing the absence of concepts like bisexuality and homosexuality at the time.

Admittedly, King James I did have offspring, with whom he continued his lineage alongside his wife, Anne of Denmark. However, whether that marriage occurred out of duty, a choice to pursue a suitable match to reinforce his rule, or a desire to form a connection with a woman remains uncertain. Scholars point out that King James I showed little interest in women from a young age and was even often praised for his chastity. We can guess why that was.

One thing is certain, though: his affection and relationship with George Villiers extended far beyond historians’ widespread belief that they were merely friends — or pal gals if you will. The monarch and his lover frequently exchanged letters, which have been retrieved and studied by American academic David Moore Bergeron. Bergeron published a volume in 1999 titled King James and the Letters of Homoerotic Desire, and in one instance, the nature of their relationship was confirmed by George himself, who used innuendos to allude to their sexual encounters.

“Whether [he] loved me now … better than at the time which I shall never forget at Farnham, where the bed’s head could not be found between the master and his dog.”

It is also believed that James I was never one to conceal his deep affection for George, with many accounts of the monarch referring to the Duke of Buckingham as “my sweetheart” or “my sweet child and wife.” Essentially, the King never shied away from acknowledging his relationship with the Duke, whether through ambiguous and suggestive letters or by outright claiming George as his romantic partner.

Is King James I in Mary & George gay?

As for its fictional counterpart, it would be fair to say that King James I will indeed be portrayed as gay in the Starz series Mary & George. While the answer regarding his real-life persona may be much more difficult and overall ambiguous, the series appears to take a more objective approach to depicting James I’s romantic interests — well… sexual interests in general, if the orgies are anything to go by. Anyway, the series portrays Mary’s plan for George to seduce King James I, and what they didn’t expect was the blossoming of genuine feelings.

Although there is only one episode out, we know for certain that James’ infatuation with George will only grow larger, as the Duke continuously exploits him for his own benefit. Despite this, James will have to remain committed to his duty as a monarch and to maintaining his rule — that is if they wish to portray his life accurately.

He will have to marry Queen Anne, who we know will portrayed by Trine Dyrholm, and father eight children, mirroring real-life events. The only difference is that in this fictionalized modern iteration, the concept of homosexuality might be more prominently featured in the narrative than it ever was in reality. Or at least, one can hope.

You can catch Mary & George every Friday on Starz.