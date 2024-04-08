Category:
Here’s where to stream ‘Mary & George,’ your new guilty pleasure that’s only going to get guiltier

The scintillating series is sure to be a conversation starter.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:38 am
Nicholas Galitzine staring dramatically in 'Mary & George'
Image via Sky Atlantic

A good historical drama isn’t necessarily hard to come by, but one that seizes on the salacious relationship between two high-profile men of court? That’s a rare treat.

A rare treat delivered with deft hands in Mary & George, a delightful new series that digs into the background of King James I and George Villiers, First Duke of Buckingham. Their “suspiciously close” relationship is unabashedly explored in the D.C. Moore-created series, which is already pulling in high reviews from critics and audiences.

Where is Mary & George streaming?

Mary & George may hinge its story around the relationship between King James and George Villiers, but Mary is the lynchpin of this particular tale. She’s the driving force behind its scintillating story, which, according to IMDb, follows “the Countess of Buckingham who molded her son to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover through intrigue, becoming richer, more titled and influential than England has ever seen.”

The combination of an inarguably captivating story and a stacked cast made the show a near-guaranteed hit, and — now that audiences are setting sights on the series — the perfect formula is proving popular. Led with impactful force by Julianne Moore, the show stars Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers and Tony Curran as King James in a flawless blend of reality TV-esque drama rooted in and delivered with a historical flair.

The series debuted on April 5, 2024, dropping all seven episodes at once via Sky Atlantic, a British television channel. Thankfully, it’s also available on streaming, where viewers without access to Sky Atlantic can enjoy the entire series with a subscription to Starz. Anyone without access to Starz is out of luck for the time being, but should the series prove popular, it may make its way onto alternate streamers in the future.

Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.