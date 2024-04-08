A good historical drama isn’t necessarily hard to come by, but one that seizes on the salacious relationship between two high-profile men of court? That’s a rare treat.

A rare treat delivered with deft hands in Mary & George, a delightful new series that digs into the background of King James I and George Villiers, First Duke of Buckingham. Their “suspiciously close” relationship is unabashedly explored in the D.C. Moore-created series, which is already pulling in high reviews from critics and audiences.

Where is Mary & George streaming?

Mary & George may hinge its story around the relationship between King James and George Villiers, but Mary is the lynchpin of this particular tale. She’s the driving force behind its scintillating story, which, according to IMDb, follows “the Countess of Buckingham who molded her son to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover through intrigue, becoming richer, more titled and influential than England has ever seen.”

The combination of an inarguably captivating story and a stacked cast made the show a near-guaranteed hit, and — now that audiences are setting sights on the series — the perfect formula is proving popular. Led with impactful force by Julianne Moore, the show stars Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers and Tony Curran as King James in a flawless blend of reality TV-esque drama rooted in and delivered with a historical flair.

The series debuted on April 5, 2024, dropping all seven episodes at once via Sky Atlantic, a British television channel. Thankfully, it’s also available on streaming, where viewers without access to Sky Atlantic can enjoy the entire series with a subscription to Starz. Anyone without access to Starz is out of luck for the time being, but should the series prove popular, it may make its way onto alternate streamers in the future.